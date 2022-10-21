World’s largest coaster club 2023-24 Executive Committee takes office

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — As a democratic organization, members of American Coaster Enthusiasts (ACE) have the opportunity to choose the direction of the club via an election for four officers every two years.

Elizabeth Ringas was recently elected to serve as ACE’s next president. She is the third woman to be elected to this position and the 12th president of the club. Ringas previously served as communications director. David Dragun was elected vice president, Jeff Niemiec secretary and Chris Tilsley treasurer.

As the new president, Ringas nominates directors to represent the facets of ACE to serve on the Executive Committee. Robert Ulrich, the immediate past president, will stay on to help with anything Ringas may need. Jimmy Titko will serve as history and preservation director, Chris Kraftchick as operations director, May Reinert as region director, Steve Berto as events director, Lee Ann Draud as publications director, Joseph Ciza as membership director and Derek Perry as communications director.

“The experience and passion the incoming Executive Committee offers will ensure that ACE will continue as the premiere amusement park enthusiast group. I look forward to what we will contribute together to the membership and amusement industry as a whole,” said new ACE President Elizabeth Ringas.

The four elected positions will serve for two years with a maximum term of four years. This collaborative committee will set the direction and goals for ACE during its tenure.