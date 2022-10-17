Wibit Peakz: a revolutionary way to play on the water

BOCHOLT — Wibit is adding a completely new product line to its catalogue: Wibit Peakz, a water park inspired by treetop adventure parks. The idea of Wibit Peakz is to get from one summit or base station to the next without the hassle of putting on helmets, harnesses or ropes.

Visitors will be running and hopping over different obstacles above the water and if they slip, the water will be their cushion. This is not only safe but also super refreshing!

“After inventing the world’s first inflatable waterpark and then revolutionizing the water sports world with the first fully modular SportsPark, we have now created the first inflatable, modular treetop adventure course on water in the form of Wibit Peakz,” explains Robert Cirjak, Managing Director of Wibit: “In Peakz we have incorporated our many years of experience with our Wibit SportsParks, especially in terms of safety, and in the truest sense of the word we have raised the bar again,” adds Managing Director Romann Rademacher.

The parks are currently available in three sizes and the base stations can be either one, two or three meters high. The Wibit Peakz are connected by an innovative modular system with a variety of different obstacles to overcome. These are also divided into different levels of

difficulty, so that visitors of all ages and abilities – from beginners to professionals – can enjoy Wibit Peakz. Optimal visitor flow without long queues is guaranteed by various routes, and safety is guaranteed thanks to the TÜV (The German Association for Technical Inspection).

Each of the three standard configurations is customized to suit the water depth and accommodate the desired number of guests. Whether as an independent Wibit Peakz Park or as an addition to an existing Wibit waterpark in lakes or open water – Wibit Peakz promises a completely new dimension of entertainment for everyone with an unprecedented challenge on the water.

Wibit Peakz will be launched on November 1st, 2022 and pre-orders are available now.