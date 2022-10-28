Treetop Trekking Miami connects guests with nature and thrilling outdoor aerial adventures in a jungle setting

MIAMI, Fla. — Want to swing like Tarzan among the trees in a jungle-like setting? Now you can at Treetop Trekking Miami, South Florida’s first and only aerial zipline adventure park. Situated across six acres on Watson Island, the new outdoor adventure park is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekly, Friday through Monday.

Adults and kids alike can choose from three exhilarating courses including the Explorer Trek and the Thrill Seeker Trek for ages 9+ and the Discovery Course for ages 5+. Courses are color-coded based on difficulty level and combined offer more than 55 elements, seven zip lines, and ample opportunities for visitors to get out of their comfort zone and be immersed in nature.

“We harmonize with nature so people can feel inspired and enjoy transformative experiences that heighten all the senses,” said Jean-François Couture, chief marketing officer of The Trekking Group, which designed and now operates the new park. “After completing one of our adventure courses, you will have accomplished something, pushed your limits, and become a new version of yourself. In addition, you’ll leave with a very different perspective of Miami.”

Once strapped into a harness and helmet, participants receive a safety orientation led by an expert guide. Treetop Trekking Miami uses a continuous safety clip system to keep guests safe and attached to the courses at all times. Climbers ascend at their own pace into the treetops where they encounter fun activities like balance bridges, Tarzan swings, swinging logs, cable crossings and ziplines that are suspended off the ground from 3 to 55 feet depending on the course. The courses include a combination of cables, wood, ropes and zip lines – all connected to wooden platforms in the trees.

While soaring above a lush tropical jungle, guests are enchanted by scenic views of the Magic City and Biscayne Bay. Additionally, at various points along the courses, guests climb over ponds and can both see and hear animals from below and up high. Several of the cool critters surrounding the adventure park include capybaras, gibbons, lemurs, iguanas and ibises.

When designing its newest adventure park, The Trekking Group, North America’s #1 industry leader in the construction and operation of zip lines, adventure parks, and other unique outdoor adventures, had customer needs and the park’s tropical surroundings in mind. The Group successfully operates 17 adventure parks across Canada and the United States including Miami and Daytona Beach.

Couture adds, “For 20 years, we have innovated in the field and continually improve the quality of our experiences as well as set the bar for safety and staff training in order to bring adventures to new heights.”

Treetop Trekking Miami is located across from the cruise ports at Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail. The park is open weekly, Friday to Monday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Check the website for updates and seasonal hours.

Tickets cost $44.99 for the Discovery Course, $54.99 for the Explorer Trek and $64.99 for the Thrill Seeker Trek. From October 1-31, adventurers can save 15% on tickets by using the promo code, ADVENTURE15, at the time of booking. This introductory offer is valid for all three courses. Height and weight restrictions apply.