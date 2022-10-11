Ten-time Grammy-nominated artist, Tauren Wells, joins Universal Orlando Resort’s Rock The Universe 2023 lineup

ORLANDO, Fla. — Platinum-selling recording artist, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter, Tauren Wells, joins some of the biggest names in Christian music to perform during Universal Orlando Resort’s Rock the Universe 2023 – an unforgettable weekend of faith and fun at Universal Studios Florida – from January 27-29.

The “Known” singer will take the main stage on Friday, January 27. Wells released his third studio album, Joy in the Morning, earlier this year and has seen massive success with the hit singles “Joy in the Morning,” “Fake It,” “Empty” and “Come Home,” as well as national television appearances on Good Morning America and Fox & Friends. His unique sound blends contemporary Christian and Gospel with elements of pop, hip-hop and R&B. Wells’ dance-oriented performances and spiritual lyrics will once again bring Rock the Universe fans together for an unparalleled experience. He previously performed at the event in 2020.

Tickets to Florida’s biggest Christian music festival include admission to spiritual performances and exclusive access to popular Universal Studios Florida attractions during event hours. Starting at $135 per person, a Rock the Universe 3-park Rock Your Weekend Ticket includes entrance to both Rock the Universe events, plus three days of admission to one theme park per day at Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay.