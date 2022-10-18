Sohret Pakis receives World Waterpark Association Executive Board Award!

Sohret Pakis, was recently honored with a 2022 Executive Board Award, one of the most prestigious awards in the water park industry from the World Waterpark Association.

The Executive Board Award was officially presented on Oct. 5, 2022 during the World Waterpark Association (WWA) Show at the Caesars Forum Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA with the participation of senior executives of leading industry experts. Andrew Chafatelli, Chair of the World Waterpark Association Board of Directors and Chris Landgrave, Vice Chair of the World Waterpark Association Board of Directors presented the award, which was accepted by Sohret Pakis. Executive Board Awards are presented annually to individuals or organizations for special accomplishment in the water leisure industry that have contributed to industry knowledge and expertise. Sohret Pakis is the first female director from Turkey to be deemed worthy of this prestigious award. The award has only been to China for one year, apart from the United States. Sohret Pakis was the first person from the European continent to be deemed worthy of this award.

Sohret started her professional career as a Human Resources Generalist for the Pfizer Pharmaceutical Company’s HR Department. After six months with Pfizer, she was promoted to Assistant Human Resources Manager. Sometime later Sohret left Pfizer to join Polin Waterparks. Eventually, the business evolved to require the need for both reorganization and prospective-export targets. In supporting this transition, Sohret was part of the team that took the first initiatives toward structuring the human resources, sales and marketing departments, both in-house and abroad, and she managed three crucial departments.

For 20 years, she has worked in the attractions industry and has developed a passion for it.

Sohret turned her focus exclusively to marketing and communications for the last 15 years of her career. During her time as a Director of Marketing and Communications of Polin Waterparks, the company has expanded across 110 countries.

I am delighted and proud to be a part of an organization that has expanded across 117 countries from its start as a one-country contract manufacturer.

Over the years, Sohret has helped the company develop a strong network of contacts, and she has met people from all over the world, led the team to grow the brand to a global level and involved in many private and local projects. During this period, Sohret has worked on a team conducting market research all over the World in waterparks industry and had the chance to closely follow attractions and recreation market dynamics.

Always one to seek out new knowledge, Sohret recently completed her master’s degree in Neuroscience. She participated in Professor Sinan Canan’s ‘’AçıkBeyin NeuroScience Documentaries’’ series. Sohret has been leading research on the connection between waterslides and applied neuroscience, developing the first quantitative study in the field of neurorecreation. This new phenomenon regarding the relationship between recreation and neuro-science, coined as neurorecreation, underlies as a new concept and/or field of research.

Sohret has served a committee member of IAAPA EMEA (International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions – Europe, Middle East and Africa) M&S Committee and has been longstanding member of World Waterpark Association (WWA), NRPA (National Recreation and Park Association), EWA (European Waterpark Association). Sohret is serving as a board member at Turkish Association of Amusement Parks, Recreation and Attractions (TEPEA). She is the head of water park and recreation committees. She is also serving as the head of the education and brand committee at Adventure and Play Parks Association (IPAR).

Sohret has been serving as a jury member at Shining Star Awards, which is the only attractions award organization in Turkey since 2013. She has been a jury member at the MWINS Sports and Recreation Awards and she is also serving as a jury president at Outdoor Awards, Turkey.

Sohret has several research articles published named:

*Neurorecreation: A Conceptual Framework Building a Bridge Between Neuroscience and Recreation

*Flow in Home-Based Leisure During the COVID-19 Lockdown: A Case Study for People Aged 65 and Over in Turkey

* Master Thesis: Evaluation of Water Slide Experience in Terms of Biometric Parameters: Neurorecreation Study

And she had been speaking at many prominent organizations like IAAPA Expo, IAAPA Expo Europe, WWA Show, SERR Conference, China Amusement Industry Development Conference, EWA Conference, Atrax Expo, etc.

And she has been a lecturer at many universities like Marmara University, Bogazici University, Yeditepe University, Istanbul University, Istanbul Technical University, Uskudar University, Sabancı University, Koç University, Indiana University

‘’I am extremely honored to receive this prestigious award. Thankful to the World Waterpark Association for their recognition. I am truly honored and grateful to all those who believed in me, opened the way for me, and who have walked alongside me. This is our award. This is our storI’m incredibly grateful for the many opportunities I’ve had the work on great projects with great people from all over the world. I consider those opportunities to be my treasure said Sohret Pakis’’.