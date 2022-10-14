Quassy’s PR Manager, Ron Gustafson bids farewell to his beloved amusement park as he heads into retirement

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. — Ron Gustafson knows the ins and outs of Quassy Amusement and Waterpark better than anyone and he has the career to prove it. Since 2002, Ron has witnessed the incredible expansion of the park and after two decades of serving as Quassy’s Marketing and Public Relations Director, Ron departs with an impressive legacy while leaving an indelible mark on this beloved Connecticut amusement park.

Ron has always had a hand in the outdoor amusement business. From writing about amusement parks in the newspaper to owning and operating his own rides with his wife, Nancy, outdoor thrills, and attractions have been a long-time passion for Ron and his family. Prior to joining the Quassy family, Ron was the marketing director and ride supervisor at Midway Amusement Park in Maple Springs, New York. In addition to writing about the outdoor amusement industry, Ron worked as a commissioned photographer for numerous operators and suppliers over the past five decades.

Over the years, Ron has worn many hats at Quassy. Aside from being the go-to guy for all things marketing and public relations, Ron was an educational programs coordinator, photographer, and even developed some major special events like the Quassy laser lightshow and the Ripley’s Believe It or Not Summer Sideshow.

Out of all the Quassy activities, additions, and events that he has been involved in, when asked what his greatest memory is Ron says, “Watching the park transition into what it is today: an amusement park and a waterpark. When I arrived, there was no waterpark. The family ownership brought me in to promote their new attraction: Saturation Station – the first phase of the waterpark development that opened in 2003. It was great seeing new rides and attractions over the years, including Wooden Warrior roller coaster in 2011, which put Quassy on the international map!”

Ron’s biggest contribution involved bringing recognition to the park. No addition was too small for the limelight. When Quassy debuted the Wooden Warrior rollercoaster, Ron and his team developed a wildly involved advertising campaign. “We still talk about the TV ad, the ‘Name the Coaster contest’ among regional schools, the international tour groups that came to ride this unique coaster, and photographing it from top to bottom,” Ron reflects. The Wooden Warrior was the first to incorporate the Timberliner coaster train in North America. These trains are the most technologically advanced wooden roller coaster trains on the market and facilitate a smoother ride for passengers. The park also got recognized with numerous IAAPA (International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions) Brass Ring Awards for marketing. Throughout his career, Ron sat on the IAAPA marketing, small parks & attractions, and Hall of Fame committees. He also chaired the IAAPA Hall of Fame for 3 years, spoke at numerous IAAPA Expo workshops and other industry meetings and award ceremonies.

Having worked at Quassy for two decades and within the outdoor amusement industry for five, Ron has deftly adapted to the ever-evolving marketing landscape. “From weekly newspaper ads and radio commercials to online advertising and social media… a whirlwind of changes we adopted to extremely well,” Ron recalls. “Going to online and digital media as the park grew in leaps and bounds, our marketing campaigns proved successful. Also critical were some very beneficial long-term media relations from being on the other side of the fence as a newspaper editor.” Ron was also the editor of “New England News,” the official newsletter of NEAPPA – the Northeast’s Entertainment Association for over a decade. “Having media friends was important on so many occasions. To getting free coverage from announcing a new attraction to having live TV coverage at the waterpark when summer temperatures soared – stuff you can’t pay for.”

As for retirement, Ron isn’t looking to slow down much. He still plans to do some writing about the amusement park industry, a subject on which he has written three books and countless articles over the years. Ron also plans to continue consulting for friends in the business on rides, events, and educational programs. Of course, Ron still plans to enjoy his retirement, taking ample time to travel with his lovely wife, Nancy and spending quality time with his children and grandchildren.

Eric Anderson, President of Quassy Amusement and Waterpark worked closely with Ron over the years. It is evident that Ron was an impactful presence at the park and his influence will be tough to replicate. “Ron will be missed,” Eric says. “He was so much more than a marketing director. He was a resource for all aspects of the amusement park world, he helped decide was rides we would purchase, he helped source out hard to find parts, he worked on all custom merchandise and much, much more. We hate to see him retire!”