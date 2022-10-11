Legoland Florida Resort to donate $130,000 to American Red Cross to help Hurricane Ian relief efforts

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — LEGOLAND Florida Resort has extended its intended contribution to the American Red Cross to $130,000 to help people affected by Hurricane Ian. Last weekend the Resort announced it would donate $20 for every LEGOLAND Theme Park ticket purchased on LEGOLANDFlorida.com through last night, up to $100,000. The Resort has extended this donation to $130,000 to surpass the $126,000 the Resort gave to the American Red Cross in 2019, following Hurricane Dorian, in the hopes that all communities will continue to build and rebuild together.

To give to the American Red Cross, visit RedCross.org