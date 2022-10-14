Intercard adds Rob Geiger to its domestic sales team

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Intercard, the world leader in cashless technology, has hired sales expert Rob Geiger as a domestic field sales rep. Geiger is based in Atlanta, Georgia and will cover the Southeastern U.S. for Intercard.

Rob comes to Intercard with many years of coin-op and amusement industry experience, most recently with Qubica AMF. Rob is well-respected in the industry having worked for such leading companies including Elaut, Round 1, TriCorp Amusements. Early in his career he was mentored by industry guru Michael Getlan of Amusement Consultants. His first coin-op job was helping his uncle Fred with his snack and soda route on Long Island, New York.

Rob’s first arcade experience was as a teenager, bringing a roll of quarters to his local candy store to play “Dragon’s Lair,” “Dig Dug” and “Defender.” Nowadays he can’t resist playing “any good basketball machine.”