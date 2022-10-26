Gateway Ticketing Systems promotes Joe Marshall to managing director in the United Kingdom

LONDON, U.K. — Gateway Ticketing Systems, the world leader in ticketing and guest experience solutions for the attractions industry for over 30 years, is excited to announce that Joe Marshall has been promoted to Managing Director of Gateway Ticketing Systems UK Limited, where he’ll be leading the team as they continue to grow and expand their reach in the attractions industry.

Joe joined Gateway in 2017 as a Project Manager and quickly distinguished himself with his commitment to delivering high-quality solutions for new and existing clients in the UK and Europe. Since April of 2021, Joe has been General Manager of Gateway Ticketing Systems UK Limited. He has taken over leadership of the UK office and begun building fresh relationships and injecting new energy into our operations there. In the last 16 months, the UK office and team have made great strides under Joe’s guidance—and his market knowledge and management of client relationships are an integral part of that success.

Joe’s 30-year career in leadership and technology includes four years as Head of Projects for Zonal Retail Data Systems and 13 years as Solution Delivery Manager at Omnico Group. In both roles, Joe managed teams, projects, budgets, and relationships. On the personal side, Joe enjoys sailing, serving as treasurer of his local tennis club, road and mountain biking, and skiing as well as sharing these interests with his family.

“Joe has continued to demonstrate a strong passion for the industry and especially his relationships with our customers and his team,” says Michael Andre, President, and CEO of Gateway Ticketing Systems. “Naming Joe as our managing director in the UK underlines our commitment and enthusiasm for the region. We are excited to see the continued success he will no doubt bring to this new role.”

Joe says he is looking forward to building on those relationships and continuing to grow them in the future. “Gateway has been a great place for me to work,” says Joe. “I love collaborating with the team, and there is so much potential for us as a company. I am very eager to begin my new role here.”

Gateway Ticketing Systems established a regional office in the UK in 2012, demonstrating their ongoing commitment to continued growth and innovation in the region. Since then, the ticketing and guest experience software company has grown its footprint – establishing an impressive customer base of well-known leisure and cultural attractions.