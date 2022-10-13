Gardaland Magic Halloween inaugurates its twentieth edition, continuing up to 6 November

The twentieth edition of Gardaland Magic Halloween, the seasonal event that allows adults and children to experience a new scarily fun version of the Park, has been inaugurated.

The weekends at Gardaland begin with Scary Fridays (14, 21, 28 October and 4 November), special evenings with opening hours from 5pm to 10pm, dedicated to older visitors with themed entertainment for a… chill-thrill experience!

Lots of new attractions are here this year: from the Cursed Forest, in the West Area, taken over by the most iconic monsters and creatures from famous films, to the Hawaii Area, where zombies, vampires and creatures of all types wander about, as well as piazza Mammut with the Caravan of Horrors, the new show that arrives in Gardaland to present carnival curios and strange illusions. These evenings also find monsters hiding at the entrance to various attractions, especially the adrenaline rides.

To wind up Scary Fridays, a DJ with monster skills and thrilling sounds performs every week in a Horror DJ Set in Piazza Jumanji, from 8pm to Park closing time so that guests can enjoy the dark mysterious atmosphere enveloping these super-fun evenings.

The Halloween fun continues also every Saturday and Sunday until 6 November: the day kicks off with the unmissable Welcome Show starring Prezzemolo and the scarecrows who perform the new song “Vent’anni da Paura” (Twenty Scary Years), written specially for this anniversary.

The visit to the Park continues with ideas for unrivalled fun along with many attractions and themed decorations including giant pumpkins, spooky cemeteries, and skeletons and ghosts.

As always, the shows are must-see experiences for older and younger visitors alike: first of all, at Gardaland Theatre, The College of Witchcraft, where trainee witches are preparing to proclaim the “Queen of Halloween”. Acrobatics, choreographed dance sets and original songs will all carry the audience into a magical and mysterious atmosphere!

At the Teatro della Fantasia, meanwhile, The Fantalibro is being performed – the story of a magic book stolen by the witch Zenda to cast her curse on the kingdom of Lomur. The mission is to help Prezzemolo and his friends to stop this wicked plan. A thrilling goose-bumps adventure!

As well as the classics – West is The Best and 44 Gatti Circus Show – there are also the must-see Horror Puppet Show –Saturdays and Sundays on Buffalo Stage – and El dia de los Muertos at Hacienda Miguel, to get you in the perfect Halloween mood. Don’t miss the new show “The Ocean’s Gold” on the pirate ship “Nave dei Corsari”, where zombie pirates return to challenge Poseidon.

During the days at the Park, there is no shortage of Halloween-themed food and drink: on Fridays, hot dogs with bloody hot dog ‘fingers’, plates decorated with skull and bone-shaped sweets, scary muffins with eyes, and brain-shaped shots/cocktails. The proposals for Saturdays and Sundays, meanwhile, continue with Halloween-themed pancakes, churros, and doughnuts, along with terrifying bat biscuits, an infernal aperitif in blood-dripping glasses, poisoned apples and long marshmallow kebabs to heat on the fire pit.

Another must-visit destination is Gardaland SEA LIFE Aquarium, the entirely themed aquarium that is home to over 5,000 sea creatures and where it is possible to undertake a journey of discovery into the most fascinating species that live on our planet, from the nearby Lake Garda to the deepest seas and oceans. And to mark the occasion, the aquarium will also be scarily decorated for an unforgettable visit.

During Gardaland Magic Halloween, the Park will be open from 5pm to 10pm for Scary Fridays, every Saturday from 10am to 8pm, Sundays from 10am to 7pm; and on 1 November, from 10am to 6pm. On 31 October, for the night of Halloween, the Park will keep special opening hours from 10am to midnight. Gardaland SEA LIFE Aquarium will be open every Saturday and Sunday, and for the special occasion, on 31 October from 10am to 6pm.

There’s also the must-try experience of an overnight stay at Gardaland Hotel, Gardaland Adventure Hotel, or Gardaland Magic Hotel to extend your enjoyment of the incredible Park adventure all night.