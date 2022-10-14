Aquatic Development Group wins WWA Leading Edge Award for two of their most recent projects!

COHOES, N.Y. — Aquatic Development Group (ADG) is proud to announce that their work as designer/builder of TWO outdoor waterpark projects has won the World Waterpark Association’s Leading Edge Award. ADG received awards for their work on both WildWater (Cullman, AL) and Wild Rivers (Irvine, CA), accepting their recognition during the WWA show’s opening general session last week.

WildWater (Cullman, AL) ADG developed the new 12-acre expansion at WildWater waterpark to appeal to families of all ages, providing an ample blend of thrill rides with family-friendly attractions and plenty of deck space for families to spread out and choose among the many shaded lounge chairs or one of the 15 cabanas. The park design also included 10 thrill slides for adventure seekers, eight child slides, a splash station and a dedicated water play zone for toddlers. ADG operated as the Construction Manager for the overall project as well as provided direct construction on all of the aquatic features.

Numerous concessions ranging from light snacks to full meals and family packs were strategically located throughout the park, as was the inclusion of a large luxury party pavilion.

“The development of WildWater is a key part of the larger Sports and Events District, centrally located in the heart of Cullman,” said Nathan Anderson, Cullman Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism Executive Director. “WildWater will draw thousands of people to Cullman and will also provide a great outlet for local residents to enjoy family fun without having to leave the area.”

Construction on Wild Water broke ground in the Fall of 2021, and despite numerous shortages and supply delays due to the economic environment surrounding the pandemic, ADG and the WildWater team overcame difficulties and reached their deadline with a soft opening to the local townspeople on Memorial Day weekend 2022.

Wild Rivers (Irvine, CA) Working with the owners and developers, ADG designed the park to offer a number of exciting new rides, while also keeping some favorites from the original, including replicas of iconic slides like the Bombay Blasters and Switzer Falls.

This project was a reinvention of the original park that held a spot in the city for 25 years but closed in 2011. With a challenge laid out to bring back to life a bigger & better version of the beloved original, the new $60 million, 20-acre Wild Rivers park is 50% larger than its original and designed to incorporate all the latest in technological advances while still paying homage to the parks nostalgic roots in the community.

From new high-tech features like a water coaster with virtual reality capabilities, to the tried-and-true lazy river and wave pool attractions, the new Wild Rivers offers a creative mix of “chills and thrills” surrounded by ample deck & lounge space and a plentitude of food and drink options to satisfy every guest.

The long-awaited return of Wild Rivers was met with much enthusiasm from the local community with season passes selling out well in advance of opening day.