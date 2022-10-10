Amusement Expo International signs 3-year deal with Bob Cooney to host location-based VR event

CHICAGO, Ill. — After five years of continuous growth, the organizers of Amusement Expo International have signed a new 3-year deal with VR Arcade Game Summit creator and host Bob Cooney. Under the terms of the agreement, Cooney will continue to curate the education program, recruit sponsors, and act as emcee and moderator for the expanded 2-day event through 2025.

The VR Arcade Game Summit is the only education program focused on the location-based virtual reality business. VR continues to grow as the premium experience delivery platform for immersive entertainment experiences at family entertainment centers, trampoline and adventure parks, bowling centers, theme parks and more. While the expansion of virtual reality arcade games was stunted during the pandemic, location-based VR has come roaring back in popularity.

The Amusement Expo International has roots that go back to debuted in 2010 when the American Amusement Machine Association (AAMA) and the Amusement and Music Operators Association (AMOA) combined their successful trade shows into a big spring trade event for the multi-billion-dollar amusement industry. Today, it attracts over 3000 attendees and more than 200 companies exhibiting the latest in arcade and amusement games, virtual reality, laser tag, music, bulk vending, ATMs and more.

“Video games are the number one form of entertainment”, commented Bob Cooney. “It’s bigger than movies, television, or music. The video game industry was born of the arcade business and virtual reality is repeating that trend. The best VR experiences are in arcades, shopping centers, and family entertainment centers. The VR Arcade Game Summit is where industry leaders come together to discuss how we stay ahead of the experience curve, so we don’t cede the market to the home again.”

“Bob held the first-ever VR Arcade Game Summit five years ago at the AEI show, and it’s grown year on year since then,” said AAMA EVP Pete Gustafson. “Today it’s arguably the best VR education and networking event of the year. The Summit attracts individuals and companies from around the world who want to learn more about this cutting-edge technology and exhibit their VR products and services to a motivated group of buyers. We’re thrilled the VR Arcade Game Summit will continue to be an integral part of the AEI into the future.”

“The VR Arcade Game Summit has added an exciting new dimension to Amusement Expo International’s education lineup over the past five years. Attendees come eager to learn the latest in leading-edge technology and Bob Cooney delivers a complete program covering all aspects of VR and immersive entertainment,” stated Lori Schneider, AMOA Executive Vice President. “We’re thrilled to have Bob return for the foreseeable future as a key contributor in educating AEI’s ever-expanding audience.” The entire location-based VR ecosystem is invited to attend the VR Arcade Game Summit. Game publishers and developers, real estate developers, amusement operators, entertainment studios, technology providers, and anyone interested in playing a role in this exploding industry is welcome. The VR Game Summit at Amusement Expo will take place at the Westgate Hotel in Las Vegas March 27th and 28th.