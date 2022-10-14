AMOA solidifies future leadership at mid-year board meeting

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — During its recent 2022 Mid-Year Board Meeting in Key West, AMOA elected its principal officers who will take the helm for a one-year term at the conclusion of Amusement Expo International on March 30, 2023. The 2023-2024 AMOA principal officers will be:

President Luke Adams of Pioneer Vending, Cincinnati, OH

of Pioneer Vending, Cincinnati, OH First Vice President Michael Martinez of N2 Industries, Inc., Anaheim, CA

of N2 Industries, Inc., Anaheim, CA Treasurer Bob Burnham of Paradise Pinball & Amusement, Cheyenne, WY

of Paradise Pinball & Amusement, Cheyenne, WY Secretary Brian Brotsch of Knox Amusement, Rochester, NY

In addition to the election of officers, the AMOA Board of Directors announced the extension of Executive Vice President Lori Schneider’s agreement for an additional five years.

“Lori is such an important part of AMOA. Her exemplary leadership when it comes to our board and all of the benefits and programs AMOA delivers, provides a ton of value to our membership,” stated Tim Zahn, AMOA President. “I am extremely excited that Lori has committed to this five-year extension as it helps solidify AMOA’s continued success as we move forward into the future. Congratulations Lori on a continued job well done!”