Volkanu takes Gold! – Dark ride recognized as Best New Family Attraction at Golden Ticket Awards

Amusement Today announced their top pick for “Best New Family Attraction of 2022” in San Antonio, Texas last weekend [Sept. 10, 2022] at the annual Golden Ticket Awards. Lost Island Themepark, which just opened this past June in Waterloo, Iowa, was awarded the coveted Golden Ticket Award for their original dark ride, VOLKANU – Quest For The Golden Idol. Ranked with top international attractions, runner ups included Epcot, Six Flags Over Texas, Gardaland, and Futurescope.

Within the park’s mythical Mura (fire) realm, the attraction features a park-based storyline, centering around the great god of fire – Volkanu – who lives deep inside the volcano at Lost Island. The experience takes riders on a thrill-packed adventure to locate the sacred Ora-Tika statue, responsible for keeping Volkanu dormant, and return it to the altar to restore peace to the island.

Designed and produced by Sally Dark Rides, the 4D attraction features a custom storyline, trackless vehicles, immersive scenery, interactive gaming, several impressive animatronics, and special effects such as wind and live fire.

Drew Hunter, VP of Creative Design, and lead designer of Volkanu, remarks: “This is a wonderful recognition and a superb testament to the creativity and determination of all who have worked so hard to make VOLKANU and the Lost Island Themepark a success!”