Virtuix launches new player website for Omni Arena

AUSTIN — Virtuix, creator of the “Omni Arena” virtual reality esports attraction, announced that it has launched a new online website for Omni Arena players: arena.virtuix.com. On the site, players can monitor Omni Arena’s weekly and monthly contest leaderboards in real time. The player hub also displays Omni Arena’s games and its 60+ locations nationwide.

“The player website allows Omni Arena players to watch their spot on the esports leaderboards from wherever they are,” said Jan Goetgeluk, founder and CEO of Virtuix. “These leaderboards drive high repeat play, prompting players to return to the entertainment venue to regain winning slots when their position on the leaderboard slips.”

In a survey filled out by over 50,000 Omni Arena players, 46% reported they came to the venue specifically to play Omni Arena.

Omni Arena is a full-body virtual reality attraction for up to four players. Omni-directional treadmills inside the attraction enable players to walk and run around inside video games. Guests can compete for top spots on leaderboards and win a share of a $100,000 esports prize pool sponsored by Virtuix. To date, Virtuix has paid out over $250,000 in esports prize money to the winners of Omni Arena’s built-in esports competitions.