The Doctor is in (sane)

The hauntingly talented Jim Sisti will star as the infamous Dr. Heller at the Creepy Carousel Theatre stage during Terror At Quassy. The doctor will in at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. when terror strikes again starting Oct. 7 at Quassy Amusement Park in Middlebury, Conn.! Sisti, Quassy’s resident magician from Beacon Falls, Conn., has conjured up some exciting new tricks for the show during Quassy’s Halloween haunted event. Other stage and midway entertainment will be included in Terror At Quassy, slated 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 7-30. Buy tickets now at www.quassy.com.