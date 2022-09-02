September 2022
By amusementtoday | September 1, 2022
The September 2022 issue includes:
- Wonder Woman: Flight of Courage debuts at Six Flags Magic Mountain
- Zamperla provides spinning coasters to opposite side of glove
- The Park at OWA rebrands its parks to Tropic Falls
- PNE Playland’s Skybender is first installation of Zamperla Gryphon
- Familypark Austria debuts Intamin flume ride
- Houston’s Traders Village adds two attractions from Chance Rides
- Six Flags Great Adventure rebrands B&M coaster, Medusa returns
- FACE Amusement enjoys benefits of continued Embed partnership
- Mighty Coconut’s walkabout VR minigolf
- Ohio State Fair successful run in 2022
- K-Days attendance increases after two-year hiatus
- Soaky Mountain debuts unique fusion waterslide from WhiteWater
- CEO Tim Murphy leads Boomers Park properties
- IAAPA Europe Expo returns to London
- DelGrosso’s Park & Laguna Splash hosts PAPA Summer Meeting
- EAAPA ends July hosting successful summer meeting
- S&S Worldwide, Inc. announces the retirement of Tim Timco
- Willi Mack of Mack Rides passes at the age of 99
- Monty Jasper steps off the roller coaster and takes a little time
- Playland’s Wooden Coaster open to public after refurbishment
- AIMS Safety Seminar planning underway, to include new program
- Carowinds plans for new rides, redesign of area into Aeronautica Landing … and much more!