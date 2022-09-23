Iconic Canobie Lake Corkscrew spins to museum

PLAINVIEW, Texas – The National Roller Coaster Museum & Archives (NRCMA) is thrilled to receive the Canobie Lake Corkscrew into its permanent collection thanks to a donation by the park. The ride’s iconic loop is included in the donation and will have a featured location as the icon for the museum building in the future.

The Corkscrew started its life at Old Chicago theme park as the Chicago Loop. It was Arrow Development’s number two and the second coaster built to turn riders upside down twice. The ride was also featured in the 1978 Brian DePalma movie The Fury staring Kirk Douglas, John Cassavetes and Carrie Snodgrass.

“This is an incredible opportunity to have an important piece of roller coaster history represented at the museum,” NRCMA Historian Richard Munch said. “As one of the first four models manufactured at Arrow’s Utah plant in 1975, it went to Illinois, then was moved to Alabama and later to New Hampshire. This last piece will have its final home at the museum and is expected to be a major calling card for the facility on State Highway 194, just northwest of Plainview.”

Canobie Lake Park purchased the coaster in 1985 and then opened the ride in 1987 after being granted a height waver.

“The effort to bring this section of the ride to Texas can’t be overlooked. It required five flat beds to move the cars, track and supports, which came with a hefty bill for shipping the equipment 2000 miles from Salem, New Hampshire to the Texas Panhandle. Beside the generosity of Canobie Lake’s ownership, I am thrilled that our board made this possible, especially with the work of Gary Slade and Hunter Novotny, and financial support of Jeff Novotny. It’s going to be a great billboard to those visiting for the first time, as well as the locals who will finally discover the purpose of this growing facility in Plainview.”

While construction continues at the museum’s main facility in Plainview, Texas, the NRCMA is still reliant solely on the generosity of industry fans and facilities. You can purchase unique souvenirs at rollercoastermuseum.org/store with the proceeds going to the museum or donations can be made online at rollercoastermuseum.org. Donations can also be made by mail to NRCMA at P.O. Box 5424, Arlington, Texas 76005.