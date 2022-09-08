Don’t miss flying ParadropVR at IAAPA Europe!

The award-winning virtual reality flying experience Paradrop VR, created by Frontgrid, is now installed and operating in 11 countries worldwide and counting.

It combines operatorless, motion-based hardware with exciting, gamified VR environments to create sensational experiences.

Being multiplayer and supported by a global online league, it is perfect for esports and events opportunities.

CEO, Matt Wells, one of the founders, and co-inventors of ParadropVR said: “We are particularly looking forward to attending IAAPA Europe 2022 as part of the Experience UK Pavilion, as it will be the first time that ParadropVR Pod has been exhibited at any trade show worldwide. We have ParadropVR Pod sites open and operating in the US and the UK, and they have been (quite literally) flying! On top of bringing our new hardware, we will also be showcasing our new games series Neon Night for the first time.”

You can find ParadropVR at IAAPA on the Experience UK Pavillion, booth 1950; or listed within the directory as Frontgrid / ParadropVR at booth 1949. Either way you can’t miss them as there is a big red double decker bus on the same stand!

With ParadropVR participants collect points by flying through rings, as well as accumulating awards and achievements for their performance. You can literally fly with your friends, compete against them or simply choose to have a look around and explore and interact with your environment.

Participants steer their own adventure.

ParadropVR is a proven business model and offers a competitive ROI. It is leading the way in terms of competitive socialising. Perfect for FECs, retail, brand experiences and tourism destinations.

Matt said: “IAAPA visitors can also try our location based flying content, flying over Snowdonia National Park, as well as our Discover Series of games, which are pioneering the forefront of esports and events.”

With the option to commission custom-made content, with ParadropVR you could fly over any environment you can possibly imagine. This includes building environments relevant to your destination. Existing games fly over terrains as diverse as the mountains, desert, cityscapes and even outer space.