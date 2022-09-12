Apple Industries’ Faceplace Marvel Adventure Lab Outdoor Edition to make European debut at IAAPA Expo in London

GREENVALE, New York — Apple Industries, manufacturer of faceplace photo booths, will attend the 2022 IAAPA Expo Europe to be held September 13-15 in London. CEO Allen Weisberg and President Scott Avery will be on hand for the European debut of Apple Industries’ new outdoor version of its blockbuster faceplace Marvel Adventure Lab photo booth.

The faceplace Marvel Adventure Lab Outdoor Edition has a smaller footprint to suit a variety of outdoor locations such as theme parks, zoos and family entertainment complexes. It offers all the great features of the original faceplace Marvel Adventure Lab, which is considered to be the most innovative photo-vending product on the market. Customers can take photos of themselves and insert them into a customized comic book, posing and joining the action with their favorite Marvel characters including Spiderman, Thor, Black Panther, The Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy and more! The faceplace Marvel Adventure Lab offers an ever-expanding selection of comic book stories and covers featuring officially licensed Marvel Comics characters and intellectual property.

“Our new outdoor Marvel Adventure Lab will open up fantastic new real estate, where the operator will enjoy a new source of income,” says Scott Avery. “The original Marvel Adventure Lab was a big hit at the 2021 IAAPA Expo in Barcelona. Many of our customers requested an outdoor version; we listened and responded with the new edition. We expect it to generate great excitement at the 2022 show in London.”

Visitors to Expo booth #647 can also experience other exciting Apple Industries faceplace products including Marvel Adventure Lab Original Edition, Photo Studio Deluxe, Sapphire and Outdoor Themepark Photobooth featuring innovative oobe (out of booth experience) software that enables customers to share multimedia online and make purchases of photo-imprinted merchandise.