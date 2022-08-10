Touch the firetrucks! First responders at the aquarium Saturday, August 13

See and touch the firetrucks and visit with the first responders from the Dallas Fire Department on Saturday, August 13, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The emergency vehicles will be on display on the plaza in front of the Children’s Aquarium Dallas. Parking is free in front of the Aquarium.

First responder families visiting the Aquarium can show an ID at the door to get free Stingray food on August 13. Individuals and families that join the Aquarium with an Annual Membership on August 13 & 14 will receive a free Stingray plush.

With more than a thousand Five-Star reviews online, the reopened and reimagined Children’s Aquarium Dallas at Fair Park is a top attraction for local families and visitors to Dallas.

The hands-on, hands-wet and high-tech attraction offers a variety of opportunities to interact with the fish and other animals at the Aquarium. Pet and feed the friendly Stingrays at Stingray Bay. Get a fishy manicure by dipping your hands into the Doctor Fish habitat. Help the spitting Archer Fish aim at their food. Color and name your own fish and set it loose in the virtual ocean. Touch the snakes and other reptiles. And be sure to watch the shark feedings and meet the Aquarium’s newest resident, Athena the Giant Pacific Octopus.

Parking is free in front of the Aquarium. Tickets are available at the door or online at www.childrensaquarium.com. No reservations are required. Children two and under are free; ages 3 to 12 are $9.95; and ages 13 and older are $13.95. Annual memberships are available that allow aquarium fans unlimited visits and special perks throughout the year.

The Children’s Aquarium Dallas at Fair Park is open every day from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.