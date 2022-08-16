Red Arrows take to the skies at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

The Red Arrows took to the skies at Blackpool Pleasure Beach this weekend as they visited the resort to take part in Blackpool’s annual Air Show.

The world’s premier aerobatic display team took time out before their spectacular display to meet fans and pose for photos before enjoying a turn on some of the park’s most thrilling rides.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach is home to the UK’s only ride themed around the famous display team, Red Arrows Skyforce. Naturally, the Red Arrows headed to the ride to try it out for themselves and experience its spins, twists and turns.

Red Arrows Skyforce sits in the shadow of the legendary Big One rollercoaster. The 72ft high, 12-seat white-knuckle ride takes pilots on a 360-degree tour of the skies. Stepping into their cockpit, guests take control of the aeroplane and spin, glide and take formation in their very own display.

