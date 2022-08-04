Modesh World goes cashless with Semnox’s Tixera Theme Park Management System for their 2-month long edutainment theme park!

Modesh World – Dubai’s edutainment destination and a favourite venue for families with its variety of immersive indoor attractions designed to entertain whole family with Fun Rides, Trampoline parks, Arcade games, Water Sports and more is open till 28 August 2022. Semnox is happy to have joined hands with Modesh World once again to provide theme park software solutions and services to support the operations at this brilliant venue! This is the second consecutive time that Semnox’s cashless and contactless solutions are implemented for the event.

With the entertainment industry at an all-time high, Modesh World has successfully implemented our theme park ticketing system to fill in the best of fun quotient and safety measures, making this event a huge success in the city.

“Cashless system is an imperative part of Modesh World. Semnox has been able deliver and install the system in a very short period. The required metrics of sales and collection is available making the system user friendly and efficient”, said Mr. Khalid Al-Hammadi, the Vice President at Dubai World Trade Center.

“It has been a pleasure for us to work closely with the Modesh World team. Having done it the last year as well we were able to get such a big event live with over 250 games and rides within just 2-3 days. The famous Entertainment Event has been quite a success and its popularity has grown immensely in the last few years. I believe our cashless RFID Cards system has made guest experience much better and automated the sales and collection at the venue. We thank the Modesh team for their trust in Semnox and wish this event grows further in all the dimensions”, says Meghashyam, Client Manager (MEA) of Semnox Solutions.