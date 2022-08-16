Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel set to begin major renovation, with full transformation to be completed in 2023

BUENA PARK, Calif. — California’s first theme park, Knott’s Berry Farm, today announced the beginning of a major renovation at the Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel. The multi-million-dollar investment promises to offer guests a unique, memorable experience centered around the park’s founders, Walter and Cordelia Knott, that blends farm comfort and family hospitality seamlessly with contemporary design. Every aspect of the hotel will be transformed, from common areas such as the lobby and the pool area to conference rooms and a new outdoor banquet venue designed to elevate the experience for both corporate and leisure groups alike.

The renovation work is set to commence later this year, starting with a complete transformation of all 322 guest rooms. The hotel’s newly transformed guest rooms will feature stylish country-chic interiors including newly updated family-size rooms that will provide guests with ample space for up to six and additional amenities such as a kitchenette and mini refrigerator. The bright yet serene accommodations will be perfect for families ready to unwind after a full day of fun at the park.

In early 2023, all public spaces, including the lobby, conference rooms, ballroom and restaurant, will receive a complete transformation. The lobby will include rustic and warm textures reminiscent of Walter’s appreciation for the Old West with a welcoming, elegant feel that Cordelia created for everyone who ordered her famous chicken dinners at their restaurant. Accents will nod to the inspiration and ingenuity that led to the creation of the Knott Family’s famous berry farm. The theme will carry over to a newly updated and conceptualized restaurant that makes guests feel like they are dining in modern farmhouse-style. This open-concept restaurant will feature historical details and elegant accents perfect for those looking to celebrate big moments or enjoy a meal with loved ones.

“It is a privilege to welcome those visiting the Orange County area from near and far to stay at the Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel,” said Don Prescott, general manager of the hotel, “and this project will significantly enhance and elevate the experience for all guests by seamlessly complementing the theming of the park located only steps away.”

The renovation project will officially begin later this year and be completed in 2023. The fully redesigned space will give future guests visiting the Buena Park area an opportunity to experience a new level of hospitality. In the meantime, the Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel will remain open during its remodel. For reservations and special theme park packages, please visit knotts.com.