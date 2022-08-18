Kennywood and Idlewild now hiring hundreds for bigger and better Halloween events in 2022

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Spooky season at Kennywood and Idlewild starts in little more than a month, and park leaders need more than 350 new recruits to bring the fall fun and frights to life.

Kennywood and Idlewild will give guests the largest and longest Halloween seasons ever in 2022. Phantom Fall Fest at Kennywoodand HallowBOO! at Idlewild begin Saturday, September 24, and each park will hold special hiring events to bring in Scare Actors and OTHER POSITIONS beginning with a job fair at Idlewild this Saturday, August 20. A Phantom Fall Fest job fair follows on August 31.

Opportunities are available for applicants ages 14 and up, though professionals and senior citizens are encouraged to apply, as the flexible hours of both fall events fit well around school, primary jobs and other commitments. The Job Fair will be held at Idlewild on August 20 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and at Kennywood in the Parkside Café on August 31 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Applicants can apply online at any time via the Kennywood and Idlewild websites.

“Few jobs are as fun as being paid to scare people!” says Kennywood Human Resources Director Joe Barron. “Working at Kennywood or Idlewild offers a unique environment, flexible and engaging schedules, and the ability to deliver smiles – and screams – to thousands of guests during the fall season.”

Phantom Fall Fest and HallowBOO! will be bigger and better than ever before in 2022. At Kennywood’s Phantom Fall Fest, you can play all day and fright all night. Come for family-friendly fun and your favorite coasters and rides during the day and stay for the extreme screams when the sun goes down, with brand new haunted houses and scare zones. Idlewild’s HallowBOO! will feature trick-or-treating through Story Book Forest, Meet and Greets with Princess Lily and Daniel Tiger, mazes, live entertainment, a ghoulish dance party, and more. More monstrous information on each event will be revealed soon – stay tuned if you dare!

Phantom Fall Fest opens September 24 with a special night for Passholders only September 23. The guest-favorite event runs select nights through October 30. HallowBOO! is open Saturdays and Sundays from September 24 – October 30. For more information, please visit Kennywood’s and Idlewild’s website.