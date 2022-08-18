Innovative FOTO welcomes back the Zoos and Aquariums Conference with expansive photo booth showcase

CONCORD, N.C. — Dedicated to serving the attractions industry with cutting-edge photo booth technology to leverage the guest experience and venue profitability, DNP Imagingcomm’s Innovative FOTO today announces its participation in the upcoming Association of Zoos and Aquariums Conference (AZA) on Aug 30th – 31st in Baltimore, Md.

“After two years without an in-person AZA show, we could not be more excited to reunite with zoo and aquarium leadership teams from across the nation,” said Suzanne Seagle, Director of Marketing, DNP Imagingcomm Americas. “Photo booths continue to be a highly-profitable and integral part of any attraction destination, and we look forward to engaging in conversations about how zoos and aquariums can best implement booths in their venues!”

AZA attendees will have the chance to experience Innovative FOTO’s industry-renowned digital imaging photo kiosks including its indoor and outdoor booths, along with its signature Remote Foto Zones.

Powered by DNP’s Smart Capture technology, Remote Foto Zones engage guests by creating unique photo opportunities that cannot be captured using their cell phone cameras. Remote Foto Zones enable venues to activate special locations in their facility and reinforce their brand in the final images received by guests.