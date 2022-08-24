Halloween Horror Festival 2022 at Movie Park unleashes Hollywood’s darkest side yet with three big novelties!

BOTTROP-KIRCHHELLEN — The Horrorwood Studios are once again awakening from their demonic spell and the hour of the apocalypse at Movie Park Germany is approaching! This year, the Halloween Horror Festival heralds the hours of horror for the 24th time and demons and zombies have forged a new dark pact: With three big new additions and a few surprises, guests will be lured away from the Hollywood spotlight of Movie Park to the darker side of the Horrorwood Studios. The new horror house “Hell House” is just waiting for brave victims to get to the bottom of the Horrorwood Studios’ original story. The new spectacular Halloween live show “Madhouse – Insanity Lives Here” at Studio 7 makes nightmares come true on stage and an elaborate Halloween mapping show highlights the park’s darkest side. Evil can’t be held back much longer and this year it is already awakening at the end of September: from September 24 to November 13, Europe’s biggest Halloween event will take place on 27 selected days – and thus has more event days than ever before on the sinister program schedule.

“The Halloween Horror Festival has enjoyed great popularity for years. That’s why we are already starting this season at the end of September to offer our guests even more event days,” says Managing Director Thorsten Backhaus. “We are excited to further develop our Halloween event and to present three big novelties that have not yet been seen at Movie Park in this form. To strengthen our identity as a movie and theme park, the Horrorwood Studios will be even more prominent in the future.”

The cornerstone of the Horrorwood Studios: the new horror house “Hell House”

An abandoned place full of mischief, forgotten by mankind: In the new horror house “Hell House”, guests can dive into the history of the Horrorwood Studios and their origins. All visitors aged 16 and over can get to the bottom of the root of all evil in 14 detailed rooms. “The ‘Hell House’ is probably the most immersive and interactive horror house Movie Park has to offer to date,” says Halloween Project Manager Manuel Prossotowicz. “Visitors will become even more a part of the Halloween experience and can look forward to some surprises and horror elements that have not been seen at Movie Park in this form before.”

Like many filmmakers, Spencer Mayfield was a young man with big dreams, obsessed with the desire to achieve fame and fortune in the burgeoning Los Angeles film industry. However, numerous years of failure drove him into a deep depression and to a decision that changed everything: He invited a medium into his home for a séance to conjure up a dark force that would help him succeed with his film studio. That night, Spencer Mayfield killed his entire family and the staff in his house in the cruelest way. From then on, a dark demon had taken possession of him and drove him to create the dark side of the film industry in Hollywood: the Horrorwood Studios. Today, the dilapidated mansion is considered a popular lost place. But alone and on foot, the so-called “Hell House” is almost impossible to reach – only selected tour guides know the way and where it is located on the huge studio grounds. This is also the start of a new adventure for the brave guests. Once they board the bus of the Lost Place Explorer Tour, they enter a soulless place where the devil lurks just behind the walls…

Music and sound design for the “Hell House” were provided by long-time partner IMAscore. The technical implementation and media content were realized with the subsidiary IMAmotion. In addition, a hand-drawn logo visualized in 3D and a fully individualized animatronic by the manufacturer Hüttinger were contributed by them. The demonic sets of the old mansion were built by the talented team of Dekowerk, just like the horror houses “Slaughterhouse” and “Wrong Turn” before.

New Halloween live show “Madhouse – Insanity Lives Here” at Studio 7

Evil awakens not only in the dark but also in the spotlight! With a new Halloween live show at Studio 7, Movie Park Germany brings the worst nightmares on stage. For this new production, cooperation partner Dark Thrills Entertainment has brought together talents from around the world. Acts that won over the judges on “America’s Got Talent,” “Das Supertalent,” “Italy’s Got Talent” and even a world record holder who picks his own nostrils will be on stage. Shocking thrills, laughs and chills lurk around every dark corner.

Eerie things are going on at Black Hill Asylum. The walls echo with the haunting footsteps, screams and horrors of those trapped here for all time. Viewers of the new live show not only get to know the patients and terrifying staff of this godforsaken mental institution. In their quest to heal humanity, they also discover the cruel experiments of Dr. Hans Killmen, feared head of the psychiatric hospital.

New Halloween mapping show in front of the Red Carpet Store

A new monstrous Halloween character comes to life – accompanying guests through a three-and-a-half-minute mapping show that turns the facades of the Red Carpet Store, as well as the entire park, in a terrifying display of music, effects and 3D graphics. This new apocalyptic debut will also incorporate popular park characters and attractions, as well as the new “Hell House” maze.

The new mapping show was realized within three months with a 6-person team from IMAscore / IMAmotion. A graphic designer, a media designer, a 3D artist, a sound and music designer, a director and a technician were involved. The visual production and hardware installation was done by IMAmotion, the music and sound production by IMAscore. As part of this, a custom song was also composed for the newly designed Halloween character, who vocally provides a higher pulse and the right Halloween atmosphere at the Horrorwood Studios during the mapping show.

The devilish attraction menu: eight horror houses and three scare zones

As the Halloween Horror Festival has been a tradition at Movie Park Germany for 24 years, guests can also look forward to their favorite horror houses. In addition to the new maze “Hell House”, these include “The Curse of Chupacabra”, “Project Ningyo”, “The Slaughterhouse”, “Fear Forest” and “Hostel”. This year again, appropriate to the ominous tradition, the artists have rearranged the “Circus of Freaks” and changed the routing. “Secrets of St. Elmo” is also back on the program list of horrors and gets an update.

A popular nightmare returns: Haunted Lantern for Secrets of St. Elmo

Dutch company “Haunted Lantern” makes its vicious comeback this season. Using special technology and handy lanterns, it brings a little light into the darkness – at least for a moment. Some guests may already have dark memories of the special companions and know them from the former horror attraction “Wrong Turn” from 2018 and 2019. Thus, their resurrection may be celebrated with old and new victims alike. The previous run of the attraction with shooters will completely be replaced by an experience with lanterns and the detailed setting of the attraction will show a new, sinister side.

Horrorwood entertainment and festival atmosphere

The hypno-casting is back! Master of senses Stephan Nölle has already prepared his casting studio and is just waiting to take the guests back into the subconscious with his hypnosis art. At the end one question remains: Is it all real or does it just take place in the spectators’ heads?

For all those who can escape the dangers of the Horrorwood Studios, the next Halloween party is taking place in the scare zone “Acid Rain”. DJ Max Bering, who is known from Parookaville and already played next to greats like David Guetta, Felix Jaehn or Martin Solveig, will again provide the soundtrack for everyone who wants to insert a party scene in their horror movie. With him at the turntables on selected days are also three well-known guest DJs: T.M.O., Oliver Magenta and MBP.

Movie Park’s longtime B2B event partner, Caab Events will also be adding to the Halloween food and festival offerings, providing a food truck with new culinary snacks.

More bloodbusters for the 24th Halloween Horror Festival

From the depths of Derry’s sewers, horror returns directly to the big screen at the Roxy 4-D Cinema in the form of Stephen King’s “IT”.

After dark, the Horrorwood Studios will also once again produce a true horror flick: In the coaster bloodbuster “Movie Park Studio Tour – Final Cut,” the filming of the final scenes of the day is taken over by monsters. The special edition of the Multi Dimension Coaster will once again be open daily from September 24 from 6:30 p.m. for all guests aged 16 and over.

Ready for the next round of “Baboo Twister Express“? This year again, the popular “MP Xpress” variant brings visitors a little closer to the afterlife and draws them into new in-between worlds with light effects and rock music.

For all families, Movie Park Germany once again offers its popular Halloween for kids in Nickland from 12 noon to 5 p.m. daily. In addition to a straw maze on the bumper car area of “Back at the Barnyard Bumpers” or a children’s horror house, there are numerous activities for all 4- to 11-year-old Halloween fans.