Following a two-year hiatus, Winchester Mystery House returns with its popular Halloween show — Unhinged

SAN JOSE — Following a two-year hiatus, Winchester Mystery House announced today that its popular immersive Halloween show will return this fall with an entirely new chapter, Unhinged: Nightshade’s Curse. Anticipated to be the premier Halloween haunt in the South Bay, this years’ experience invites guests into a real-life paranormal thriller. Featuring a new storyline and terrifying new scares, this suspenseful walk-through haunt features multiple routes through the darkened corridors of the infamous mansion, where guests will confront malicious spirits, and encounter terrifying scenes that will reveal the twisted tales and secrets of the haunted home. Before entering the haunt, guests will enjoy a variety of activities, including Madame Nightshades Spirit Carnival, the Spookeasy Bar, and more. Unhinged: Nightshade’s Curse will take place on 13 select evenings from Friday, September 30 through Monday, October 31, 2022. Press night will be held on Friday, September 30. General admission tickets start at $64.99 and are available now online at winchesterunhinged.com.

“The pandemic forced us to scale back our Halloween offerings the past two years,” said Winchester Mystery House General Manager Walter Magnuson. “Locals and loyalists have been clamoring for us to bring back the popular Unhinged show. With many of our neighbors’ seasonal events moving more family-friendly, we saw an opportunity to go the other way, and return to a more frightening haunt. With amazing sensory effects and intriguing, suspenseful story lines, Unhinged: Nightshade’s Curse will truly bring one of the world’s most famous houses to life for a thrilling experience unlike any other in the Bay Area.”

UNHINGED: NIGHTSHADE’S CURSE

The year is 1949 and the estate has changed hands several times since the passing of Sarah Winchester. Its most recent isolation is broken by the arrival of Madame Nightshade, an entrepreneurial owner of a small traveling carnival and self-proclaimed investigator of supernatural phenomena. She has convinced the owners of the Winchester Estate to set up her show for 13 nights.

Madam Nightshade’s takeover includes self-guided haunted tours through the world’s most infamous home. Local residents are inexplicably drawn to Madame Nightshades’ Spirit Carnival and the House of Mystery. An evening at a vintage traveling carnival where food, drinks, and roaming sideshow entertainment await…but is all what it seems? Guests will be left to wonder who called them to the house—Madame Nightshade and her band of carnies or the restless spirits of the Winchester Mystery House?

MADAME NIGHTSHADE’S SPIRIT CARNIVAL

The Spirits have called to one and all. Wander the Midway and play games of chance and skill. Stop into the Tent of Mystery to hear your fortune. Be horrified by M. Nightshade’s Cabinet of Oddities and Curiosities, her collection of truly haunting, unsettling objects. Finally, you will come upon the dark beating heart of The Midway and the proprietor herself, Madame Nightshade.

SPOOKEASY BAR

The Spookeasy Bar (21+) offers enchanting elixirs and blood curdling cocktails all nights of Unhinged: Nightshade’s Curse. Cafe 13 in the main courtyard will serve a variety of delicious food and dessert items for guests looking to grab a bite before or after the show.

ADDITIONAL OFFERINGS

Axe Throwing at the Stables and Sarah’s Attic Shooting Gallery will also be available for an additional fee.