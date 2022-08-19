Family Entertainment Group welcomes Yoo Jin Yi as Head of Information Technology

ITASCA, Il. — Family Entertainment Group (“FEG”), a market-leading designer, developer, and operator of world-class family-oriented entertainment and amusement gaming facilities is excited to welcome Yoo Jin Yi as Head of Information Technology.

Yoo Jin has worked in the IT industry for over 20 years. He first began working in the Hospitality and Restaurant space in 1999 with what was then a small startup called Opentable.com. He was part of a small team of employees who launched the Chicago market for Opentable. He later joined the Gibsons Restaurant Group in 2006. In 2008 he took over their IT department and helped the group grow to 14 locations which grosses $350 million annually.

The operational and technical knowledge he learned in the restaurant space has helped him identify new technologies that benefit both customers and operators. With the fast-changing environment of today’s customer needs, he enjoys researching and learning about new technologies that will provide solutions to offer better customer experiences in the future.