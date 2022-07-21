Rocket to the Moon with LEGO City Space at LEGOLAND Florida Resort

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Celebrate Space Exploration Day today at LEGOLAND Florida Resort with the opening of LEGO City Space inside the Imagination Zone. This immersive experience allows families to create their own lunar adventure inspired by upcoming U.S. space missions.

Guests will arrive at the lunar base for the mission brief before venturing through the airlock onto the surface of the moon. Once on the moon, families can choose between two key missions – to build a rover or create a rocket – and then complete a series of tests to finish the mission. Families can capture the excitement with a zero-gravity photo op giving the illusion they are floating in space.

In addition to the Space experience, families can explore several other new and exciting offerings as part of our out-of-this-world AWE-Summer fun.