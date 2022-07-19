Nicole Acevedo joins Eastern States Exposition as communications & social media manager

Eastern States Exposition announces that Nicole Acevedo, of West Springfield, Mass., is the newest addition to the organization’s Marketing Department as Communications & Social Media Manager.

Acevedo graduated Western New England University in May, 2022 with a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. Over the course of her collegiate career, Acevedo served as the Assistant Editor of The Westerner, the University’s newspaper; the Hospitality Chair for Spring Event, the campus’ largest music festival; wrote and voiced two scripts for WAMC Northeast Public Radio; and was a two-time winner of the BOLD Media Festival’s written category for her prose poems.

Although she is not a New England native, Acevedo has grown fond of the Greater Springfield community.

“Whenever someone learns that I’m from California, they always ask me the same thing – ‘Why would you come here?’ It makes me laugh because I understand how people would think I’m crazy for leaving the West Coast, but really I’ve found my home here. ESE is such an important pillar of the community, and I couldn’t be more grateful or excited to be working as part of such a beloved organization,” said Acevedo.

In her new role as Communications & Social Media Manager, Acevedo will be responsible for print publications and projects, content creation for all social media platforms, and maintaining a positive and effective presence across the digital spectrum.