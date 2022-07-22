New attraction coming to American Dream — Activate Games

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. — Expanding its lineup of world-class attractions, American Dream is excited to announce that Activate Games, an indoor, interactive gaming experience that merges the best of gaming technology with competitive, real-life activity, will open a 5,000 square-foot East Coast flagship location at the unrivaled entertainment/retail center.

Activate Games takes entertainment into the future by fusing technology and full body activity together to create live-action gaming experiences. Teams, made up of 2-5 players, are challenged physically and mentally as they choose from over 500 different games and difficulty levels, such as shooting games that include basketball games that mixes team trivia with Pop-A-Shot, or an action-movie inspired laser game. An RFID wristband tracks participants’ scores and progress throughout the experience making it perfect for a casual night out with friends, corporate team building activities, or intense competition.

“We’re thrilled to add Activate Games to the growing list of unique experiences at American Dream,” said Don Ghermezian, American Dream’s CEO. “American Dream is constantly evolving its entertainment lineup to delight our multi-generational audience. This innovative concept that combines digital and sport-style games is truly the next evolution in attractions and will be an outstanding option for our guests.”

“American Dream is an unbelievable destination with an outstanding lineup of entertainment, shopping and dining,” said Bryce Anderson, owner of Activate Games. “It’s the perfect place for us to open our East Coast flagship.”

Activate Games will be the latest addition to American Dream’s world-class lineup of indoor attractions, which include DreamWorks Water Park, Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park, LEGOLAND Discovery Center, SEA LIFE Aquarium, Big SNOW Ski Hill, The Escape Game, Dream Wheel, and exciting attractions coming soon such as The Game Room Powered by Hasbro and Skip Barber Racing Go-Kart Academy.