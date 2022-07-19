Dollywood’s Dreammore Resort and Spa nominated for USA Today award

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — After being named runner-up in 2021 by USA Today Readers in the publication’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for Best Family Resort, Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa has another opportunity to be named number one in the category.

DreamMore Resort, which celebrates its seventh anniversary this month, has quickly become a sought-after resort. With the upcoming addition of HeartSong Lodge & Resort, which is set to open in fall 2023, Dollywood Parks & Resorts has become well known as a family vacation destination. In June, DreamMore Resort opened Suite 1986. This new experience invites guests to stay inside Dolly Parton’s former tour bus, which has been turned into the ultimate hotel suite. Suite 1986 illustrates another facet of the country music icon’s life—the free-spirited traveler. The Prevost was Parton’s home away from home as she traversed the country throughout the last 15 years.

Voting opened today at noon and runs through Monday, Aug. 15 at 11:59 a.m. EDT. A page with a link to the voting page can be found at www.dollywood.com/vote. Anyone is eligible to vote and may do so once per day, per device. Nominees for all categories are chosen by a panel of relevant experts which include a combination of editors from USA Today, editors from 10Best.com, relevant expert contributors and more.

Nestled in the Smoky Mountains next door to Dollywood theme park and Dollywood’s Splash Country water park, Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa provides guests with a full-service, comfortable home-away-from-home experience that only Dolly Parton could create. Inspired by Parton’s childhood in Locust Ridge, Tennessee, a love for music and storytelling, and a desire to create a place for families to grow and play, Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa brings Parton’s vision for a premiere family destination to life.

Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa has several unique areas and experiences for families to spend quality time together. Families gather to play checkers by the fireplace in one of the resort’s grand living rooms, enjoy a glass of sweet tea in a rocking chair on one of the many porches or swap stories on one of the beautiful garden benches. The resort’s lavish 20-acre property includes premiere amenities and perks to help guests create their own special moments and memories.

Full-service dining, indoor and outdoor pool complexes, and exclusive park privileges—like complimentary transportation to Dollywood theme park and complimentary TimeSaver passes for Dollywood rides and shows—make the property a must-visit experience. Additionally, there are a variety of on-site activities at the resort for families. Through fun-filled activities including arts and crafts, storytelling and summertime pool parties, Camp DW is designed to inspire children’s imaginations. At night, families gather around the fireplace for a bedtime story with a book selected from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Guests also can roast complimentary marshmallows to make s’mores each night around the fire pit.

During its history, DreamMore Resort has earned several awards including being named the #1 Amusement Park Hotel in 2018, 2021 and 2022, by USA Today, one of Southern Living’s “Best Places to Stay in the South” and one of Travel + Leisure’s “25 Resorts in the US that are Perfect for Families.”