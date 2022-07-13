American Dream debuts Points Pass at Nickelodeon Universe

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. — As part of a continuous effort to evolve its world-class attractions, American Dream is excited to introduce Points Pass at Nickelodeon Universe – a pay-per-ride option that allows guests to customize their visit to North America’s largest indoor theme park. With the Points Pass you pay only for the individual attractions you want.

“The Points Pass provides our guests the flexibility to experience a few rides, meet their favorite Nickelodeon character, then try a new restaurant, experience another attraction, and shop our retail lineup, all in one visit,” said Don Ghermezian, CEO of American Dream.

Points Pass is the latest way that guests can visit Nickelodeon Universe. Guests can still purchase the All-Day Pass that allows endless rides on all of Nickelodeon Universe’s attractions, or a Season Thrill Pass, offering unlimited admission to the indoor theme park all summer.