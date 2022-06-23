World’s largest coaster enthusiast organization announces production of Anton Schwarzkopf documentary

SANDUSKY, Ohio — American Coaster Enthusiasts (ACE), the world’s largest ride enthusiast organization, announced production has begun on a new, biographical documentary on Anton Schwarzkopf, one of the world’s most famous roller coaster engineers. The film is scheduled to be released in late 2024 as part of what would have been Schwarzkopf’s centennial birthday.

“With so many Schwarzkopf coasters considered classics, telling the story behind them only seemed natural for an organization like ACE,” said Elizabeth Ringas, ACE’s communications director. “To be able to tell the story behind the rides is a real honor, and we cannot wait to see our members’ faces when this incredibly complex project debuts in late 2024.”

Some of Schwarzkopf’s coasters include Whizzer at Six Flags Great America (Gurnee, Illinois), Jet Star 2 at Lagoon Amusement Park (Farmington, Utah), New Revolution at Six Flags Magic Mountain (Valencia, California), sooperdooperLooper at Hersheypark (Hershey, Pennsylvania), The Riddler Mindbender at Six Flags Over Georgia (Austell, Georgia), Shock Wave at Six Flags Over Texas (Arlington, Texas) and Scorpion at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (Tampa, Florida).

The highly lauded “Legacy of Arrow Development” documentary team will manage production. To date, ACE’s films have accumulated a combined 1.5 million views and are viewed around the world.

Other partners in the project include Upstop Media, Midway Mayhem, Coaster Studios and the National Roller Coaster Museum and Archives in Plainview, Texas.