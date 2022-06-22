Test drive Intercard’s Hybrid Impulse Reader at Bowl Expo 2022

ST. LOUIS — At International Bowl Expo don’t miss the next big trend. Bowling proprietors can test drive Intercard’s Impulse hybrid card reader, which takes credit cards as well as play cards. Operators and industry leaders are saying credit card use is up because it makes payment easier than ever before.

“Our customers tell us that credit card use is up substantially at FEC’s and BEC’s, and I believe the trend is here to stay. Operators find that credit card users spend more on advance purchases via E-commerce as well as in their centers,” says Intercard CEO Scott Sherrod.

Intercard customers who have tested the Impulse reader have experienced revenue increases of up to 20% by making it easier for guests to pay and play. “I believe the customer experience will always be your best advertising, and the Impulse is the next big trend,” says Sherrod. “The ability to use credit cards right at the reader will revolutionize our industry.”

From June 29-30 an Intercard team headed by Scott Sherrod and North America sales manager Bill Allen will be at Bowl Expo in the Las Vegas Convention Center. Come over to booth #910 and find out why leading BEC’s, FEC’s and other attractions in the U.S. and around the world rely on Intercard for innovative and dependable cashless technology that boosts revenues and improves customer service.

“Don’t be fooled by copycats,” says Sherrod. “Intercard is the only cashless provider that designs, develops, and manufactures all hardware and software under one roof in the USA.”

Intercard is part of Smart Buy, BPAA’s endorsement program, and has been chosen by the Smart Buy committee as the best cashless technology system for BPAA members. Smart Buy provides BPAA Members with national account pricing and tremendous discounts they cannot get on their own.

Showgoers can contact Bill at ballen@intercardinc.com to schedule a meeting at the show.