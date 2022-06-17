Six Flags Over Texas participates in World’s Largest Coaster Ride

ARLINGTON, Texas — Six Flags Over Texas, the Thrill Capital of Texas, hosted members of American Coaster Enthusiasts (ACE) to participate in the World’s Largest Coaster Ride. Today at 1 p.m. CT, 24 members of the organization took a thrilling ride on New Texas Giant to celebrate the anniversary of the opening of the first modern roller coaster.

American Coaster Enthusiasts, the world’s largest club of amusement ride enthusiasts, filled roller coaster trains at amusement and theme parks across North America for a simultaneous ride to further the importance of preserving and enjoying these treasures. The festivities are part of the annual World Roller Coaster Appreciation Month.

Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor Arlington are open for daily operations through August 14. For more information, including operating dates and hours, visit www.sixflags.com/overtexas.