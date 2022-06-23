Santa Visits EnterTRAINment Junction for five-week stay to celebrate Christmas in July beginning June 25

CINCINNATI, Ohio — It may feel like a hot summer outside, but inside EnterTRAINment Junction they are celebrating the cool winter holidays as the popular Christmas in July event kicks off its five-week run on Saturday, June 25. The family friendly event runs through Sunday, July 31.

Visitors can beat the summer heat while enjoying the trappings of the winter holidays along with Santa Claus himself, direct from the North Pole. Santa will be on hand, meeting kids and conducting his all-important, semi-annual evaluation of who has been naughty and who has been nice.

As part of the Christmas in July experience, the magical Journey to the North Pole themed walk-through attraction – so popular during the winter holidays — opens for a summer run, complete with a snowy winter wonderland, reindeer stables, animated elves’ workshop, Mrs. Claus’ old-fashioned kitchen and Santa himself (noon till 5:30 p.m. daily, with a jolly ol’ elf nap mid-afternoon.).

All other award-winning EnterTRAINment Junction attractions are open during Christmas in July, including the world’s largest indoor model train display and the wild and wacky A-MAZE-N FunHouse, plus an incredible Coney Island replica, a kids’ interactive play area, one of the world’s largest marble displays, outdoor hand-cranked locomotives and train ride (weather permitting), and a wonderful toy & hobby shop.