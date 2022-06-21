ProSlide opens iconic water rides around the world

ProSlide Technology Inc., the industry leader in water ride design, technology and manufacturing, is pleased to celebrate the beginning of water park season with a record number of high-performance water rides opening in 2022. Since March, ProSlide has commissioned over 65 rides across 5 countries and 14 water parks. Most recently, ProSlide commissioned the world’s first and second TornadoWAVE 12 SwitchBACK at both Splashway Waterpark & Campground in Texas and Cullman Wellness and Aquatic Center in Alabama. By the end of the summer, ProSlide expects to have an additional 164 rides commissioned around the world.

“The 2022 summer season is here and we’re proud to be opening a record number of ProSlide water rides with our clients and partners”, says ProSlide Chief Commercial Officer Ray Smegal. “Every ProSlide water ride is purposefully designed and will deliver exceptional guest experiences this summer and for decades more.”

Below are some highlights of the phenomenal ProSlide projects that have been opened in the past three months:

North America

SeaWorld Adventure Island – ProSlide’s 10 th installation at SeaWorld’s Adventure Island – the world’s first Dueling FlyingSAUCER® – combines two of the company’s exclusive technologies into a groundbreaking racing attraction.

– ProSlide’s 10 installation at SeaWorld’s Adventure Island – the world’s first Dueling FlyingSAUCER® – combines two of the company’s exclusive technologies into a groundbreaking racing attraction. Six Flags White Water – Continuing ProSlide’s decades-long relationship with Six Flags, this installation in Marietta, Georgia included four FlyingSAUCER® 30 features.

– Continuing ProSlide’s decades-long relationship with Six Flags, this installation in Marietta, Georgia included four FlyingSAUCER® 30 features. Splashway Waterpark & Campground – Home to ProSlide’s 2019 IAAPA IMPACT Award-winning ride, this Texas park debuted the new TornadoWAVE® 12 SwitchBACK along with a SuperLOOP, TurboTWISTER, PIPEline and the first North American installation the company’s SuperCLEAR fiberglass.

– Home to ProSlide’s 2019 IAAPA IMPACT Award-winning ride, this Texas park debuted the new TornadoWAVE® 12 SwitchBACK along with a SuperLOOP, TurboTWISTER, PIPEline and the first North American installation the company’s SuperCLEAR fiberglass. Cullman Wellness and Aquatic Center – This Alabama location also debuted the TornadoWAVE® 12 SwitchBACK along with other exciting installations like a RallyRACER®, KIDZ Complex, a TurboTWISTER and CannonBOWL® 30.

Asia

The Amazing Bay – Located in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, this is a ProSlide-exclusive park, the largest water park in Vietnam and home to 28 high-performance water rides.

– Located in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, this is a ProSlide-exclusive park, the largest water park in Vietnam and home to 28 high-performance water rides. OCT Hengyang – Another incredible project with OCT had ProSlide install two of their most iconic water rides: a TORNADO® 60 and a Double TornadoWAVE® 60.

Europe