One month until Hot Ice Rapture opens at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

There is only one month left to go before the world’s coolest ice show, Hot Ice, returns to the Arena at Blackpool Pleasure Beach with a new show – Rapture. Hot Ice is a captivating spectacle starring a cast of international performers complete with stunning costumes and mesmerising special effects. The show, which is the world’s longest running ice show, opens for the summer season on 7th July and runs until 10th September 2022.

Hot Ice has always been the place to see the world’s best skaters. National, World and Olympic champions have performed in the show since its inception.

Amanda Thompson OBE, has been both Producer and Director of the Hot Ice Show for over 20 years. The show is choreographed by Oula Jaaskelainen, a former Olympic athlete and Hot Ice cast member, who creates excitement by encouraging the performers to skate at high speeds with intricate footwork and spine-tingling jumps. Working together with former dancer and assistant choreographer, Lynsey Brown, they both inspire the skaters with their unique styles and ideas.

This years’ new production, Rapture, is a spectacular fast-moving live performance, which promises to keep you at the edge of your seat. Hot Ice is a dream brought to life by the stunning lighting that reflects the mood and magnificence of each scene. The young and dynamic skaters gracefully slide into a world of creative paradise with intricate choreography performed to beautifully written music.

Created by the talented Stageworks Worldwide Productions wardrobe team, the show’s breath-taking costumes are undoubtedly the best you will see anywhere in the theatre world.

Rapture features everything hot in ice skating, with the very best performers from around the world taking to the ice in hundreds of stunning costumes to a whole collection of mesmerising music, a state-of-the-art lighting system and explosive pyrotechnic fire effects.