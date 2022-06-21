Movie Park Germany is bringing back the magic to Studio 7

BOTTROP-KIRCHHELLEN — Sherlock Holmes will soon be investigating at Movie Park Germany – for what is probably the most magical case of his career! Because none other than the renowned and award-winning master illusionist Christian Farla steps into the spotlight of Studio 7 for the role of the world-famous detective and challenges guests’ perception with a new thematic illusion show. Even though magicians never give their tricks away, one secret can already be revealed: The brand-new family show entitled “Sherlock Holmes – A Game of Mystery” will be shown exclusively at Germany’s largest movie and theme park from 1 July until 28 August 2022.

“Entertainment will be a big focus at Movie Park again this year! That’s why we are delighted to have Christian Farla, such a renowned and talented illusionist, on stage at Studio 7,” says Thorsten Backhaus, Managing Director of Movie Park Germany. “In addition to our stunt show, jet ski show, street entertainment and plaza show, we are thus not only expanding our show program for the whole family but can also further emphasize our identity as a film park with this new, impressive show around the probably best-known detective in the history of TV and literature.”

The internationally renowned illusionist and escape artist Christian Farla, originally from the Netherlands, has performed all over the world from Las Vegas to China and in almost every country in Europe. With his appearances on TV shows such as “Britain’s Got Talent” (UK), “Le Plus Grand Cabaret du Monde” (France) and “Das Supertalent” (Germany, finals), he has already reached millions of viewers worldwide with his magic shows. He is the only European illusionist to have won the MERLIN Award for “Illusionist of the Year” three times and the IAAPA Big E Award for “Best Illusion Show” twice.

“I am extremely excited to be performing at Movie Park Germany. It’s my favorite attraction park and movies and magic have always had a close connection since the times of Georges Méliès. Also, Studio 7 has a great history of having an illusion show and I am honored to bring that magic back again,” says Christian Farla. “I have already performed over 4000 shows in Germany and can’t wait to meet the fans again and entertain the audience with my new illusions. ‘Sherlock Holmes – A Game of Mystery’ will also have a cast with Bianca Farla as Irene Adler, Dave van der Wal as Professor Moriarty and The Showgirls of Magic. Come with us to the mysterious world of superdetective Sherlock Holmes!”

The new family-friendly show takes the audience to Victorian London in the late 19th century. The city’s people are suddenly disappearing without a trace, newspapers are piling up with headlines and reports about missing persons. A case for 221B Baker Street! The citizens can only rely on master detective Sherlock Holmes to solve the mysterious disappearances and find the person behind all the intrigues: Holmes’ old familiar nemesis Professor Moriarty! The boundaries between illusion and reality continue to disappear and the audience witnesses spectacular grand illusions. People disappear and reappear. In the end, Holmes and Moriarty face each other and there can only be one winner. A chess game of a special kind between the two rivals finally decides the outcome of the mysterious case.

The grand illusion show will be staged up to three times a day at Movie Park in Studio 7. Part of the performance will be Christian Farla’s unique illusion “The Jaws Escape”. Guests can also look forward to spectacular tricks such as the “Eclipse” or the “Double Spiker”. With more than ten large-scale illusions, Farla will put the senses and perception of the audience to the test and provide even more movie-like entertainment in Hollywood in Germany.