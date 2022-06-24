Military free during “Celebrate America Festival”

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Wild Adventures Theme Park celebrates the Fourth of July holiday and summer the only way it knows how; with epic fun, heart pumping entertainment and fireworks.

Celebrate America Festival, presented by Humana, is a two-week festival, June 25, 2022 through July 10, 2022 with special events during the day and night including fireworks, a live concert, and the Harlem Globetrotters. All active and retired military personnel are invited to Celebrate America with free admission.

“We are increasing the patriotic spirit at Wild Adventures this year,” said Adam Floyd, senior marketing and sales manager. “It’s two weeks of American themed excitement, including the most impressive fireworks in the area and family adventures around every corner.”

Fireworks are one of the most iconic Fourth of July celebrations and Wild Adventures guests can enjoy five nights of shimmering fireworks, July 1-4 and July 8. The park has a special Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular prepared for park guests on the Fourth of July to celebrate the holiday.

One of the most successful artists in any genre of music, TobyMac, kicks off the Celebrate America Festival with a live concert as part of the 2022 All-Star Concert Series Presented by Valdosta TKO on Saturday, June 25 at 8 p.m. The concert is included with a 2022 Season Pass or just $10 for General Admission guests.

Guest favorites, the Harlem Globetrotters, are back to show off more of their basketball wizardry during Celebrate America for three days, July 8 – 10. The Titans of Trick Shots’ fast paced interactive show of high flying dunks, incredible passes and unbelievable ball handling skills is perfect for guests of all ages.

Sweet Summer Nights, Wild Adventures’ summer time event, continues during Celebrate America with longer park hours, live music at Water’s Edge, a live DJ in Splash Island Water Park, $2 menu items and $1 games at select locations Friday, July 1 and Friday, July 8.

To show appreciation for and to honor those who protect and serve, Wild Adventures is offering free park admissions to all active and retired members of the military during Celebrate America. Guests of military members, up to six guests, can receive $10 off single-day park admission.

“Honoring our military members is important to Wild Adventures and complimentary admission is just one way that we can show our appreciation and include their family and friends,” said Floyd. Guests can enjoy all of the Celebrate America events and activities with a 2022 Season Pass, starting at $99.99 plus tax or general park admission, starting at $54.99 plus tax. Tickets and Season Passes are available online at WildAdventures.com.