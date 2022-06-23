Kennywood, Sandcastle, Idlewild converting to cashless payment process to provide a simpler and safer experience

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Guests at Kennywood, Sandcastle Waterpark, and Idlewild & SoakZone will soon find a more efficient, convenient, and visitor-friendly process to pay for park tickets and treats.

Beginning Tuesday, June 28 at Kennywood and Sandcastle and Wednesday, June 29 at Idlewild & SoakZone, the parks will accept credit, debit and prepaid cards or secure mobile payments only. The switch allows for a smoother and safer experience for guests, who can make payments with cards in addition to using secure mobile payment systems such as Apple Pay and Google Pay. Kennywood, Sandcastle and Idlewild accept all major credit and prepaid debit cards including MasterCard, Visa, American Express and Discover.

Guests that prefer cash have no cause for concern: they can use new, free Cash to Card Kiosks conveniently located throughout each park to convert up to $500 cash onto a prepaid card. This prepaid card can be used to purchase tickets and frequent stores and stands throughout the park. The cards can also be used outside the park anywhere cards are accepted. There is no fee to convert cash onto a card.

“By transitioning to solely accepting cards or secure mobile payments, we can provide a better, more efficient experience to our guests,” says Kennywood & Sandcastle General Manager Mark Pauls. “We expect to see wait times decrease for food and retail stores, and have added several Cash to Card Kiosks throughout each park to provide guests a simple and easy way to convert their cash onto a card.”