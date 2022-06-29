July 2022

By | June 29, 2022

The July 2022 issue includes:

  • North America’s first SlideWheel debuts at Mt. Olympus
  • DelGrosso’s Park celebrates 75 years
  • Kings Island holds season long 50th anniversary celebration
  • Hersheypark opens reimagined Vekoma Boomerang; Zamperla ride
  • Wade Shows adding KMG XXL midway
  • Record number of ETF vehicles used on dark ride
  • Drayton Manor expands with new Viking area
  • Six Flags St. Louis adds rides theme and water park
  • Zamperla further refines coaster lineup
  • Branson’s Track Family Fun Parks expand offerings
  • Embed’s debuts publishing-to-payment platform
  • Silver Dollar Fair enjoys good weather
  • Python Plunge debuts at Six Flags White Water
  • Falcon’s Creative Group plans Qiddiya water park
  • Soaring fuel coasts effect vacationers, travelers
  • Boldmove Nation,Triotech delivering first Smash & Reload attraction
  • Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Arlington reduces heated pavement
  • Morey’s Piers cuts carbon footprint
  • NAPA Auto Parts sponsors Dollywood’s parking lot assistance … and much more!
Issue available for FREE with our Digital Edition!
Download a FREE PDF of the issue!