July 2022
By amusementtoday | June 29, 2022
The July 2022 issue includes:
- North America’s first SlideWheel debuts at Mt. Olympus
- DelGrosso’s Park celebrates 75 years
- Kings Island holds season long 50th anniversary celebration
- Hersheypark opens reimagined Vekoma Boomerang; Zamperla ride
- Wade Shows adding KMG XXL midway
- Record number of ETF vehicles used on dark ride
- Drayton Manor expands with new Viking area
- Six Flags St. Louis adds rides theme and water park
- Zamperla further refines coaster lineup
- Branson’s Track Family Fun Parks expand offerings
- Embed’s debuts publishing-to-payment platform
- Silver Dollar Fair enjoys good weather
- Python Plunge debuts at Six Flags White Water
- Falcon’s Creative Group plans Qiddiya water park
- Soaring fuel coasts effect vacationers, travelers
- Boldmove Nation,Triotech delivering first Smash & Reload attraction
- Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Arlington reduces heated pavement
- Morey’s Piers cuts carbon footprint
- NAPA Auto Parts sponsors Dollywood’s parking lot assistance … and much more!