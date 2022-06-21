IRT announces record growth in IROC Program, appoints a Director of Strategic Engagement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — International Ride Training, the gold standard in operational safety services in the amusement industry, has added several new parks to its International Ride Operator Certification (iROC) Program. “Over the last few months, we have increased the number of iROC facilities by nearly 40%,” said Erik Beard, Owner/Managing Member and Legal Counsel of the company. “During the 2021 operating season, there were 24 iROC facilities in the United States and Canada. In 2022, there are 33. This increase is a testament to the safety culture of not only these new iROC facilities, but of all iROC facilities that have shown for many years that iROC certification results in the safest, most professional, and efficient ride operators in the world. We are proud to welcome each of our new facilities to the iROC family,” Beard added.

The iROC program is the world’s only third-party certification of ride operators’ safety, efficiency, and professionalism. It is based on standards of performance developed by IRT in consultation with leading attractions industry owners and operators around the globe.

In 2022, International Ride Training welcomes the following eight new facilities from around the United States to the iROC Program.

Adventureland Park ; Altoona, Iowa; with over 40 rides and rollers coasters, it is the “Home of Iowa’s Best Thrills”.

; Altoona, Iowa; with over 40 rides and rollers coasters, it is the “Home of Iowa’s Best Thrills”. Austin’s Park ; Pflugerville, Texas; a 23-acre family entertainment center located in Central Texas.

; Pflugerville, Texas; a 23-acre family entertainment center located in Central Texas. Fun Spot America Atlanta ; Fayetteville, Georgia; with over two dozen family attractions, thrill rides, go-kart tracks, and roller coasters.

; Fayetteville, Georgia; with over two dozen family attractions, thrill rides, go-kart tracks, and roller coasters. Fun Spot America Kissimmee ; Kissimmee, Florida; with nearly 30 rides and attractions, including the world’s tallest SkyCoaster.

; Kissimmee, Florida; with nearly 30 rides and attractions, including the world’s tallest SkyCoaster. Fun Spot America Orlando ; Orlando, Florida; with nearly three dozen coasters, rides, and attractions located off International Drive.

; Orlando, Florida; with nearly three dozen coasters, rides, and attractions located off International Drive. Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park ; Glenwood Springs, Colorado; America’s only mountaintop theme park with thrilling rides and attractions.

; Glenwood Springs, Colorado; America’s only mountaintop theme park with thrilling rides and attractions. Lost Island Themepark ; Waterloo, Iowa; a brand-new theme park opening this year.

; Waterloo, Iowa; a brand-new theme park opening this year. Magic Springs Theme and Water Park ; Hot Springs, Arkansas; the state’s only theme park with 20 rides and roller coasters.

; Hot Springs, Arkansas; the state’s only theme park with 20 rides and roller coasters. Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier; Santa Monica, California; a 28-acre theme park on the famed Santa Monica Pier featuring 12 thrilling rides over the Pacific Ocean.

“Our motto at the Fun Spot America Parks is Safe Clean Fun and using the 10 Critical Components helps us to fulfill the first part very well,” said Bill Zumsteg, Human Resources Business Partner at Fun Spot America Kissimmee. “Implementing the iROC program system-wide and seeing how the culture at our parks has improved in this short time has given us the confidence to continue to grow,” said Jorge Cabrera, SVP of Human Resources for Fun Spot America.

“Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier has had a long-term relationship with IRT and has had the benefit over the years of utilizing their talents on an as-need basis. IRT has grown and evolved over the years, and when we saw an opportunity to participate in their Ride Camp and become a Member Park, we did our due diligence and joining is a critical key to our continued success,” said Dana Wyatt, Director of Operations. “The tenure, experience and passion of the entire IRT Team is second to none in our industry, and their training and auditing programs are keenly focused on the challenges we all face with our “boots-on-the ground” front line operations.”

Because of this amazing growth, IRT is continuing its partnership with Hospitality Intelligence USA LLC, an international hospitality and attractions industry consultancy headed by Anna Danau, who will be IRT’s new Director of Strategic Engagement. As part of the continuation, Danau will continue to offer the iROC Certification program and IRT auditing services to clients in the Asia-Pacific region and around the globe.