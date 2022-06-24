In the swing of things

Marina Zaitshik-Small and her husband, Johan, have purchased a new KMG XXL ride from the Netherlands manufacturer. Marina’s father, Frank Zaitshik is the owner of Michigan-based Wade Shows. According to Marina, the spectacular attraction will make its debut at the 2024 Florida State Fair, Tampa, where Wade is the midway provider.

“Our XXL ride will be the first portable model and the tallest traveling swinging pendulum/frisbee style ride in North America,” she said of the attraction. “It swings to heights twice as high as the other commonly traveling swinging pendulum rides (130 feet).”

The massive ride will move on three integrated semi-trailers and will be set up without the use of a crane. She added that this XXL will also have an automatic greasing system for the bearings, additional decorations/artwork on the main masts and podium, stainless steel fences and LED lights on the swing-arm and gondolas/seats.

“Were planning to the duplicate the success of our biggest wheel (Wade and Wood Entertainment co-owned 45-meter wheel) and have a hybrid business model bringing the XXL to both Wade Shows events and the best independent fairs available.”