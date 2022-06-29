Embed rolls out the industry’s first publishing-to-payment events marketing platform in partnership with ECAL

SINGAPORE — Transforming the business of fun since 2001, Embed, the ultimate cashless solutions provider for the amusement, entertainment, and leisure industries, launches another industry-first innovation at the International Bowl Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada, from June 29 to 30.

True to its commitment and legacy in technology innovation, the developer of the award-winning Mobile Wallet – the first of its kind since its launch in 2019 – proudly unveils EVENTS!

EVENTS, an end-to-end events marketing platform that gives FECs and guests in-sync in-venue events is the life of the party! EVENTS is one of the software solutions under Embed’s TOOLKIT suite that connects all business touchpoints in one integrated solution.

For this innovation, Embed partnered with ECAL, the world’s leading events and calendar marketing platform, on a mission to communicate events better, setting the global standard for effective events content management, publishing, marketing and smart, dynamic communications to calendar.

Guests will never miss out on an event or promotion when they sync in the fun! EVENTS automatically syncs to customers’ calendars – driving more revenue, foot traffic, traction, and conversion to events. Embed Solutions Group CEO Renee Welsh talks about how FECs can greatly benefit from the platform:

“70% of adults rely on mobile & desktop calendars to manage their daily schedule. Imagine your events and promotions mapped on your customer’s day-to-day, keeping your business top-of-head! We’re excited to have our customers experience the EVENTS difference and see a dramatic increase in their events awareness, a doubled ticket purchase or booking rate, and more engagement in their marketing efforts with this new channel.”

FEC operators who will subscribe to the service will be receiving a free EVENTS Creative Toolkit, specifically designed to drive uptake and adoption of EVENTS with end-users. This includes EVENTS messaging that covers the entire consumer journey (with zoning strategy) and customizable creatives for each customer touchpoint – from strategic to tactical, including how-tos, and employee cheat sheets.

“We at ECAL are thrilled to collaborate with Embed to share our beautiful event displays and smart ‘Sync to Calendar’ technology with its customers. This rich, dynamic events connection will deliver the right message, at the right time, in the right place, to drive increased sales and engagement, and backed by deep consumer data and insights,” says Patrick Barrett, Founder & CEO of ECAL.



Create > Automate

EVENTS can now be automatically synced to customers’ digital calendars. Any fun event activity published on an FEC website, like gaming tournaments, brunch parties, the big game, and even Happy Hour, can make their way into guests’ social calendars – all in a seamless guest journey, from your website to booking, payment, and confirmation. Pre-payment means low-risk to the FEC operator.



Party Pusher

EVENTS turns digital calendars into a powerful new communication channel with patrons, as well as an effective replacement for event marketing efforts that offer limited tracking and reporting.



Syncing Deep

Enjoy in-depth customer data and insights that enable FECs to plan events that give customers more of what they want and run promotions against the contact details to drive return visits and customer loyalty, ultimately future-proofing the business.



Demos, Drinks, and Bling

Visit booth #146 and catch free demos of EVENTS from the Embed Mavericks, along with the roster of breakthrough innovations like the KIOSK+, the award-winning Mobile Wallet, the integrated cloud-based software solution TOOLKIT, the smartTOUCH arcade debit game card reader, and a full range of wearables and game cards from Embed’s famous Bling Bar ! Participants are also invited to daily Happy Hour sessions from 12 PM to 4 PM.