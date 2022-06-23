Build-A-Bear Workshop opens new location at Cedar Point

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Today, Build-A-Bear is opening a new store at Cedar Point Amusement Park in Sandusky, Ohio. This Build-A-Bear Workshop is the latest in a series of new locations focused on theme park and tourist destinations and will mark the fourth location within the Cedar Fair amusement park properties, with additional workshops located in Knott’s Berry Farm, Kings Island, and Kings Dominion. The new Build-A-Bear Workshop is located in Frontier Town near the very popular Maverick and Steel Vengeance rides.

“We’re so excited to be opening our doors at Cedar Point and bringing the fun of Build-A-Bear Workshop to guests of the amusement park,” said Chris Hurt, Chief Operations Officer. “We know that the Build-A-Bear experience has the power to add a little more heart to life in a unique way, and we are so excited to see it come to life in a place as fun and thrilling as Cedar Point.”

This Workshop offers the signature Build-A-Bear Make-Your-Own experience, with an assortment of furry friends, accessories, and products that appeal to kids and adults alike. The store will also offer exclusive Cedar Point merchandise for your furry friend.

At Build-A-Bear Workshop, kids — and kids at heart — make their way through a hands-on, interactive process to create their very own, personalized furry friends. Guests are greeted by a BEAR BUILDER® associate to walk them through each step – from choosing a furry friend, to stuffing it with love and fluff, to a signature Heart Ceremony that brings them life. With a wide variety of furry friends updated regularly with seasonal options and fan favorites, and hundreds of outfits and accessories to choose from, each Build-A-Bear creation is genuinely one-of-a-kind!