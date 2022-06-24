Blackpool Pleasure Beach launches new app

Blackpool Pleasure Beach has launched a new app which guests can download and use to enhance their visit to the park. The Blackpool Pleasure Beach eGuide is the perfect companion for a visit to the famous amusement park with guests are being encouraged to download it before their visit.

The app provides guests to the park with useful information including up to the minute queue times and what’s on information for shows, events and on-park entertainment. It can also be used to store and access eTickets as well as be used to book rides on ENSO, the spinning seat upgrade on ICON, and Speedy Ones, the park’s one time fast passes.

The Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s eGuide is an evolution of the previous web app which was created to work with the park’s new eTicket entrance system. Both the web and native apps have been planned, developed and implemented by Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s in-house team. The native app has expanded the capabilities of the web app and means that guests can use it as a place to keep their eTickets as well as book add ons and find out what is happening on the day of their visit.

James Cox, Head of Marketing at Blackpool Pleasure Beach adds, “Following the development of the park’s new eTicket park entrance and ride access system, it was clear that we needed to develop a new app which could work with, and support this system. We initially created a web app which could be used to claim and store tickets and also provide guests with basic information but it was always our intention to follow this up with a native app which much more functionality. This is a constantly evolving project and we are continually looking at new ways to use our eGuide app to enhance our guest’s experience.”

Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s eGuide works with the park’s eTicket system by allowing guests to claim their tickets once they have purchased them online and then storing them in a wallet. Guests can also group multiple eTickets for easy scanning and access.

Another key aim of the app is to improve guest satisfaction by creating a constant communication with them so that they can get the best out of their day. Guests can access information on ride queue times in order to better plan their day and also decided whether they would like to book Speedy Passes or Speedy One. Guests can also access information about live entertainment on park and receive notifications on character appearances, offer, news, and much more.