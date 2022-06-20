Big Kahuna’s makes $10K donation in support of Camden County Kids And Families￼

WEST BERLIN, N.J. — Big Kahuna’s Water Park has made a $10,000 charitable donation to Camden County Partnership for Children, which supports children with emotional needs, behavioral challenges, and/or Developmental Disabilities, and their families, in Camden County, New Jersey.

The year-round water park announced the contribution during its renaming and ribbon cutting event on May 19. April DiPietro, Community Resource Director at Camden County Partnership for Children, accepted the donation from Tim Murphy, CEO of Boomers Parks, which operates Big Kahuna’s.

“Knowing that we are in a time of financial instability, this donation was extra special to us,” said April DiPietro, Community Resource Director, Camden County Partnership for Children. “Big Kahuna’s offers our community a safe place to go all year round, not just in the summer. Your donation will impact families and help connect individuals who otherwise wouldn’t have been able to afford such an experience. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for caring about the community and wanting to give back.”

New Jersey’s favorite year-round water park, formerly known as Sahara Sam’s, recently rebranded as Big Kahuna’s Water Park, an island-themed, indoor/outdoor family-fun destination, right in Camden County.